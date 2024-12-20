University of Malaga lecturers start series of protests against cuts

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 20 December 2024, 18:03

A group of lecturers at the University of Malaga (UMA) staged the first of a series of planned protests on Thursday 19 December against the cuts that the institution is making over financial pressures. They are academics recognised as professors by the ANECA national agency for quality assessment and accreditation, and the body that accredits this merit. This recognition is given when someone is given a professorship, when the UMA advertises the job. This process, however, has been paralysed for those professors who obtained their accreditation in 2024.

The protest took place at the gates of the UMA's rectorate in Malaga city centre, while a meeting of the university's governing council was being held. Among the issues to be discussed was the matter in question. In fact, one of the items on the agenda was to approve a commitment to fill these positions "when the economic situation improves". A step considered insufficient by the teaching staff who attended the demonstration.

While they understand that the current economic climate at the UMA is delicate, they argue that the situation is not incompatible with internal promotion. They are calling for a restructuring of expenses which would not affect the teaching staff, a spirit that was reflected in some of the banners: "Less cement, more talent", or "teachers for sale, reason UMA". These were in reference to the construction of new faculties (Tourism and Psychology), which has been part of the reason the university is in debt. Proof of this is the credit that has been signed this week with the Junta de Andalucía, for a value of 48.5 million.

The UMA denies any intention of stopping internal promotion and has said that the halt on new professorships responds to the measures demanded by the Junta de Andalucía to recover financial stability. The Vice-Rector for Academic Organisation and Teaching Staff, Bartolomé Andreo, assured SUR this week that new professorships will be requested for those accredited in 2024 "as the economic situation improves and there is budget availability".

A compromise, however, was insufficient for the teaching staff who demonstrated on Thursday. One of them was Rafael Cañas, a lecturer in the Faculty of Science. Cañas denounced a "lack of will" to try to solve this problem. "The only thing we are asking for is a plan, but there is no such plan. We are not asking for 60 professorships to be suddenly removed, but we are asking for a roadmap with tangible commitments," he said. In this plan, he added, a formula should be articulated to "distribute the cuts throughout the university and not just at the expense of the teaching staff".

More protests are planned for January according to the teachers consulted by SUR, who stressed that their intention is not to give up their demand for new posts.