European chambers of commerce get together at networking event

More than fifty members of the German, Belgian-Luxembourg, British, Danish, Finnish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Swedish Chambers of Commerce gathered at the NH Málaga hotel on Wednesday for their annual networking and drinks event. Following a welcome speech from Derek Langley, Andalucía Regional vice-president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, members and non-members from different companies, local government and the media enjoyed an evening of talking with colleagues from other chambers, sectors and countries.