International chambers of commerce members in Malaga on Wednesday. SUR
European chambers of commerce get together at networking event

More than members and non-members were present at the NH Malaga hotel

Sur in English

Malaga

Friday, 16 June 2023, 10:35

More than fifty members of the German, Belgian-Luxembourg, British, Danish, Finnish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Swedish Chambers of Commerce gathered at the NH Málaga hotel on Wednesday for their annual networking and drinks event. Following a welcome speech from Derek Langley, Andalucía Regional vice-president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, members and non-members from different companies, local government and the media enjoyed an evening of talking with colleagues from other chambers, sectors and countries.

