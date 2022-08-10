EMT bus passes in Malaga city will be cheaper from September The council has decided to increase the 30% discount applied as part of the government's cost-of-living measures to 35% or 40%

The mayor (second from left) at the presentation of the 12 new hybrid buses. / f.j.

The price of Malaga city bus passes will be reduced by between 35 and 40 per cent from 1 September, as the council has decided to increase the discount already announced as part of the government’s measures to offset the effects of the increased cost of living. The reduction, which in principle will apply until the end of the year and does not include the single 1.40 euro fare, will be up to 40% in Malaga, and that is the amount that will be applied to pensioners’ travel cards.

Although over-65s and people with permanent absolute disability whose income is less than 850 euros a month can travel free, the others have to pay depending on their income. So retired people with the Tarjeta Oro 10 card which allows unlimited journeys will be paying 5.95 euros instead of the current 9.95 euros from September, and those who use the Tarjeta Oro 27, which allows unlimited journeys on the whole EMT network for 27 euros a month, will pay 17 euros.

Another popular card, for students and young people, will cost 17 euros a month for unlimited journeys, a reduction of 10 euros.

For other EMT users, the general travel pass which allows ten journeys with free changes, will cost 5.50 euros instead of 8.40 euros, and an annual pass will be 260 euros instead of 290.

New hybrid buses

The new prices were announced by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, on Tuesday, during the presentation of the 12 new 18.75-metre hybrid megabuses which have just been incorporated into the EMT fleet at a cost of 5.63 million euros.

These are to be used on the longest bus routes in the city, on lines 1, 3, 7, 8, 11 and 15, and they bring the total number of hybrid electric buses in Malaga to 37.