Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a fire-damaged electric scooter. SUR
112 incident

Electric scooter battery explodes and sparks a serious fire in Malaga flat

It was connected to the power supply of the property to recharge the battery when, for reasons still being investigated, it set alight

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 09:15

An electric scooter has caused a serious fire in a flat in Malaga city. The personal mobility vehicle (PMV) was connected to the electricity supply in the property to recharge the battery when, for reasons that are still under investigation, it started to burn.

The incident happened on Monday 23 June in a home located in Alameda de Capuchinos. The emergency services received a call reporting a fire in a room that had spread to the rest of the flat.

Members of the city's fire brigade rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames, which were already visible on the outside of the property. Crews managed to extinguish the blaze, but the room where it originated was completely scorched and the rest of the flat was partially affected.

The fire was apparently caused - pending further investigations - by the explosion of the battery of an electric scooter whose owner had left it charging in the room of the property. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In recent months, Malaga's fire brigade has had to attend several similar incidents. Although this latest was one of the most serious, there was also one in March last year in a building in Ciudad Jardín.

On that occasion, the owner of the house was injured with burns to his arms and face when he tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher on his landing. The man was making his way out of the building when the fire brigade arrived.

The blaze originated in a room where he had some electric scooters stored and there were several lithium batteries on the floor.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four
  2. 2 Malaga CF set for huge windfall as former striker makes a move
  3. 3 Heartbreak in the final seconds as Spain let EuroBasket glory slip away
  4. 4 The new holiday rental regulations: a significant change in the sector
  5. 5 Costa del Sol footbridge repaired following fire
  6. 6 Spanish third tier confirms east-west split for 2025-26 football season
  7. 7 Lions continue to rally support for abandoned and mistreated donkeys in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Electric scooter battery explodes and sparks a serious fire in Malaga flat

Electric scooter battery explodes and sparks a serious fire in Malaga flat