Electric scooter battery explodes and sparks a serious fire in Malaga flat

An electric scooter has caused a serious fire in a flat in Malaga city. The personal mobility vehicle (PMV) was connected to the electricity supply in the property to recharge the battery when, for reasons that are still under investigation, it started to burn.

The incident happened on Monday 23 June in a home located in Alameda de Capuchinos. The emergency services received a call reporting a fire in a room that had spread to the rest of the flat.

Members of the city's fire brigade rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames, which were already visible on the outside of the property. Crews managed to extinguish the blaze, but the room where it originated was completely scorched and the rest of the flat was partially affected.

The fire was apparently caused - pending further investigations - by the explosion of the battery of an electric scooter whose owner had left it charging in the room of the property. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In recent months, Malaga's fire brigade has had to attend several similar incidents. Although this latest was one of the most serious, there was also one in March last year in a building in Ciudad Jardín.

On that occasion, the owner of the house was injured with burns to his arms and face when he tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher on his landing. The man was making his way out of the building when the fire brigade arrived.

The blaze originated in a room where he had some electric scooters stored and there were several lithium batteries on the floor.