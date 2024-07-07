Eight people treated in hospital after birthday candles spark fire at a tourist rental property in Malaga

Nuria Triguero Malaga Sunday, 7 July 2024, 23:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Firefighters have this Sunday (7 July) extinguished a fire that started in a tourist apartment in Calle Alamos street, in the heart of Malaga city centre. The residents of the accommodation block, which has five storeys, were evacuated during the firefighting work and as many as 16 of them were affected by smoke inhalation. Of those, eight were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the security department of Malaga city council. The fire was apparently caused by candles lit during a birthday party. The flat where the incident happened was affected by the fire and smoke, but not the other flats in the building which, once ventilated, were reoccupied by their residents. The building was not damaged.

The first warning of the fire was received by 112 Andalucía at 12 noon. The callers indicated that the inhabitants of the upper floors were unable to leave their homes due to the large amount of smoke. The emergency coordination centre alerted Malaga's fire brigade, National and Local Police forces, as well as the 061 health emergency centre.

The fire brigade sent two fire engines, a turntable ladder and two light vehicles to the scene of the incident. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to local residents.