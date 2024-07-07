Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The firefighters, during the work to extinguish the fire. Área de Seguridad del Ayuntamiento de Málaga
Eight people treated in hospital after birthday candles spark fire at a tourist rental property in Malaga
112 incident

Eight people treated in hospital after birthday candles spark fire at a tourist rental property in Malaga

Residents of the five-storey accommodation block were evacuated as firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze and as many as 16 of them were affected by smoke inhalation

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Sunday, 7 July 2024, 23:10

Opciones para compartir

Firefighters have this Sunday (7 July) extinguished a fire that started in a tourist apartment in Calle Alamos street, in the heart of Malaga city centre. The residents of the accommodation block, which has five storeys, were evacuated during the firefighting work and as many as 16 of them were affected by smoke inhalation. Of those, eight were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the security department of Malaga city council. The fire was apparently caused by candles lit during a birthday party. The flat where the incident happened was affected by the fire and smoke, but not the other flats in the building which, once ventilated, were reoccupied by their residents. The building was not damaged.

The first warning of the fire was received by 112 Andalucía at 12 noon. The callers indicated that the inhabitants of the upper floors were unable to leave their homes due to the large amount of smoke. The emergency coordination centre alerted Malaga's fire brigade, National and Local Police forces, as well as the 061 health emergency centre.

The fire brigade sent two fire engines, a turntable ladder and two light vehicles to the scene of the incident. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to local residents.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  3. 3 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Astelia chathamica
  4. 4 Beach sunbed business owners demand more space to ensure survival in Marbella
  5. 5 Work starts on new metro tunnel in Malaga city centre
  6. 6 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  7. 7 British writer launches bilingual literary magazine in Spain
  8. 8 Puigdemont amnesty rejected and arrest warrant still stands in Spain
  9. 9 Working week to drop from 40 hours to 37.5 in Spain in bid to boost productivity and improve work-life balance
  10. 10 Europe-an rock royalty kick off iconic Costa del Sol music festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad