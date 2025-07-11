Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Driver under investigation for speeding at 254km/h on A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol

The motorist was exceeding the speed limit on the stretch of road by more than 150km/h, when he was clocked by the crew of a DGT helicopter

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 11 July 2025, 15:53

A driver, 38, is being investigated by a court for allegedly exceeding the speed limit on the A-7 motorway in Malaga city on the Costa del Sol by 154km/h.

The dangerous behaviour was detected by the crew of a Directorate-General of Traffic helicopter on 6 May. The driver was speeding at 254km/h, far exceeding the limit of 100km/h on the particular stretch of road.

The vehicle could not be intercepted at the time, so the police launched an investigation and identified the driver. He has been charged with an offence against road safety. The case will be heard by Malaga's magistrate court.

