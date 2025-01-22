Pets as therapy project rolled out by hospital on the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 17:09 Compartir

The Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga city has started a new project using pets as therapy (PAT) at the Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol. It is the first experience with this type of activity, and forms part of the 'humanisation' plan that the hospital is carrying out to improve the patient experience.

This initiative, which was launched at the end of 2024, is being developed with excellent results and great participation in the Palliative Care unit in collaboration with "Perruneando Málaga", an expert organisation with extensive experience in this type of therapy, which consists of accompanying and provoking positive reactions in hospitalised patients and their families and companions, through the presence of these dogs specially trained to carry out these activities.

Head of citizen participation, Ana Gómez Fuentes, said, "The main objective of this project is to bring about a change in the emotional attitude of patients facing difficult situations in the context of palliative care, so that through interaction with the animals, it is hoped that patients will experience an emotional respite, which will allow them to cope with their situation with greater strength and optimism".

Canine therapy

The project has a multidisciplinary team of professionals composed of occupational therapists, psychologists, speech therapists and six trained dogs that actively participate in the sessions and support the patients, their families and the staff of the unit. In addition, the presence of these animals has proven to be a valuable resource to help patients relax and improve their general wellbeing.

Palliative care specialist and head of the unit at the Torremolinos hospital, Cristina Segura, explained that "since its implementation, the project has shown highly positive results. Patients have reported an improvement in their emotional state, enjoying moments of distraction during the therapy session". Segura added, "the programme also provides emotional support to family members accompanying patients in palliative care, thus strengthening the support network in the hospital environment".

The Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria is considering extending the therapy to other areas of Torremolinos' Hospital Marítimo. The design of this hospital, with independent pavilions surrounded by gardens and abundant natural light, creates an ideal environment for the implementation of this type of therapy, favouring the connection between patients and their environment.

The selection of patients participating in this project is carried out under the supervision of the staff of the palliative care inpatient unit, with the support of the nursing supervisor, Belén Ruiz, and the rest of the team, who carry out a careful assessment of each case together with their families, ensuring that the therapy is adapted to the individual needs of the patients.

Ruiz said, "We are proud of the progress we have made with this canine therapy, which has not only benefited our patients, but has also had a positive impact on their families in the time we have been practising it".