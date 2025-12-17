Man arrested in Malaga for threatening to dismember his wife in numerous WhatsApp messages

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 12:07 Share

A 45-year-old South American man has been arrested by the Local Police in Malaga for allegedly threatening his wife. The incident was reported by the victim's sister, who asked the police for help after learning that the man was insinuating that he was going to "dismember" his wife in WhatsApp messages.

The incident was reported on the night of 8 December, when several police patrols were sent to a flat in the city after receiving a gender-based violence alert.

Once there, officers interviewed the victim's sister, who told them that the arguments between the couple, who had a child together, were constant. She also told them that her sister lived in permanent fear due to threats from her brother-in-law. According to her account, the man had sent her sister messages saying that something "really bad" was going to happen to her.

The police began to make enquiries and discovered numerous WhatsApp messages on both the victim's and the suspect's mobile phones, which showed that the allegations were credible. Some of the messages in the course of the argument had been deleted by the suspect.

In view of the evidence gathered during the intervention, the police arrested the man and placed him at the disposal of the judicial authorities for an offence of threats.

Victims' helpline

The 016 telephone number attends to cases of gender-based violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages. The call is free of charge and does not appear on the phone bill. Cases of abuse or risk of abuse can also be reported, either by the victim herself, family members or witnesses, by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. The service can also be contacted by WhatsApp on 600 000 016.

In an emergency situation, victims can call 112 or the National Police on 091, the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062). If it is impossible to make a call, you can use the AlertCops app, which silently sends a signal with your location to the police.