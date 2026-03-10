Malaga student reports continuous bullying after getting beaten up by classmates

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 15:23 Share

A 14-year-old girl's family have reported a "serious assault" at a secondary school in the city of Malaga. The incident, which took place on 2 March as the students were leaving school, was allegedly preceded by continuous bullying that started in September 2025.

According to the victim's report, she was leaving school around 2.30pm, when one student made a derogatory comment and she responded. Four students, two of whom have allegedly been bullying her since the start of the school year, chased her around the school.

The girl tried to avoid the main gate to escape, but they caught up with her, grabbed her by the backpack and knocked her off balance until she fell to the ground. She told the doctors who attended to her that she had been dragged down a flight of stairs by her hair. She also said that they had kicked her in the face and chest.

It was another student who called the victim's parents after finding the girl sitting on a bench outside the school grounds. She was in a state of heightened anxiety and her parents took her to a health centre. The doctors confirmed her injuries and the emotional trauma she had sustained.

The girl's parents have reported the incident to the school management, the Andalusian regional ministry of education and the National Police. According to them, the assault took place "in the presence of several pupils". They have also denounced the "passive" response from two teachers who found out about the assault and didn't call them.

The parents have requested a change of school for their daughter, who has expressed her fear to return to classes and face her abusers.

According to official education sources, the school activated the anti-bullying protocol the day after the incident. The school management is gathering information to determine whether the students in question had been bullying the victim throughout the academic year.