Malaga rallies against bullying: 'Silence also kills'

Carmen Barainca Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 16:20

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Malaga city centre on Tuesday in a mass demonstration called by the students' union following the death of Marta Sandra Peña - the teenager from Seville who reportedly took her own life after being bullied at school.

The rally, which started from Plaza de la Constitución, grew as it moved through the historic centre, bringing together students from different school years, families and residents of all ages who wanted to show their support for Sandra's family and demand urgent measures against bullying.

Banners saying 'Silence also kills', 'No more victims' and 'Educate to respect' expressed the demonstrators' demands, who denounced the "passivity" of institutions in the face of bullying. The chants, which echoed throughout the centre of Malaga, turned the city into a loudspeaker of indignation and solidarity. "Today, Malaga raises its voice for Sandra and for all the victims of bullying," the attendees chanted.

Malaga was not the only city protesting on Tuesday. Demonstrations were also held in Madrid, Bilbao, Oviedo and Gijón, all demanding more resources in education and public health against bullying.

Aim of the strike

The rally aims to raise awareness to the fight against bullying. However, the students' union has firm demands for concrete measures to be implemented. The organisation is demanding the immediate resignation of the management team of the Irlandesas de Loreto school, where Sandra was studying, and the withdrawal of its public funding. According to the demonstrators, those responsible for not activating the anti-bullying protocol must be sanctioned for her death.

The students' union also calls for the recruitment of thousands of psychologists and psychiatrists in the public health system and in every school, college and university. The union also demands education free of hate speech.