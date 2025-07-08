Sports store giant Decathlon offers kayak and paddle surf board rental by the day on the Costa del Sol

SUR Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 11:27 Compartir

Multi-specialist sports retailer Decathlon maintains its commitment to accessible sports this summer with the expansion of its water sport equipment rental service. The service, which is available in the shops in the Rosaleda shopping centre in Malaga, Guadalmar and Mijas, has been open from 1 June and will last until the end of the season.

This year, customers will be able to rent kayaks (for two and three people) and paddle surfboards not only for specific days, but also for one or two full weeks. According to the company, this formula seeks to "respond and adapt to the needs of those looking for an active, practical and flexible holiday".

Decathlon is setting up a stand at La Malagueta beach in Malaga city on 11 July with the aim of promoting this service. Prizes and a photobooth are among the features of this initiative, in which the brand collaborates with content creators Carliyo (@carliyoelnervio) and Natalia Palacios (@nataliaxpr), who are attending the event.

The rental service

The rental process is available through the rental.decathlon.com/en/en website. Once you make the online booking, simply go to the shop you've chosen and pick up the equipment. "All of this with Decathlon's guarantee of safety and quality, as each product undergoes a rigorous cleaning, reconditioning and verification control by specialised personnel," the company said.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy sports anywhere, without lack of equipment being a barrier. With this service, we facilitate the practice of sports on holidays, while promoting a more conscious consumption model," says Adrián Hervella, chief sustainability officer of Decathlon Spain.

Prices

The paddle surf pack is available from 35 euros for a day or 75 euros for a week. The kayak pack (2 or 3 seats) costs from 40 euros for a day or 75 euros for a week.

This initiative is part of Decathlon's circularity strategy, which aims to extend the useful life of products and offer more alternatives for sporting activities. Since 2023, the water sports rental service has evolved to meet the expectations of users looking for a more flexible, convenient and accessible way to enjoy sport.