De la Torre to decide soon whether he'll put himself forward to stand as mayor of Malaga again The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, will not be drawn on whether he will run again as the head of the PP list for the city hall elections in 2023

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has announced that he will make public his decision whether to run as head of the city hall by 23 September. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the unveiling of a plaque to the lawyer and feminist writer Mercedes Formica said he believed it was “sensible to avoid” giving further details.

If De la Torre were to run for the position which he has held since 2000, it would be for the sixth time.

At the unveiling event the mayor focused on celebrating the life of Formica at the site of the former hotel Casa del Monte, in Monte de Sancha, number 10, where the writer spent long periods with her friend, Maria Eugenia Gross Loring. The plaque was the seventeenth to be unveiled as part of the cultural programme 'Malaga makes history' which recognises characters closely linked to the fabric of the city.