'Best chef in world' lands at Malaga Airport with new Hungry Club diner

Marina Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 13:43

Dabiz Muñoz has landed at Malaga Airport, following his promise to SUR from last September. The top chef, who has now been judged best in the world for three consecutive years, has opened the Hungry Club diner at Malaga Airport. The concept, which has already been tested in Madrid and Barcelona, has now arrived at the gateway to the Costa del Sol, as a result of Muñoz's alliance with Avolta, an airport catering company that has become a key commercial partner of Spain's airport operator Aena. From 5am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday, the new establishment will offer a menu suitable for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, as well as take away.

Back in September, when he launched this new line of business in Madrid, the four-time Michelin-starred chef (three at DiverXO and one at RavioXO) said: "Everything we do you can take with you, to eat on the way, on the plane or at your destination." The idea behind the concept is to "revolutionise" catering at airports. "For a long time, I have been studying how to do something that has never been done before - a hedonistic, dynamic and frenetic experience with the level of quality that we impose on ourselves," said Muñoz.

How does this translate to the menu? On the one hand, we can find the 'bikiny club', with several types of "highly addictive" brioche sandwiches: the classic one with ham and cheese, as well as the other classic with truffles; another one with grilled spicy chicken; and one with barbecued ribs. If you prefer hot dogs, there is also a Thai version with Korean-style barbecue sauce and another with Chinese influences.

Pizza and ramen not left behind

Another proposal is the pizzas. There are three types of pizza: Iberian (ham), Mexican (carne al pastor) and Korean (with kimchi). You can also opt for the 'flying eggs', which, translated to simpler cuisine terms, means sandwiches with scrambled eggs in four varieties: American (with bacon), Italian (with stracciatella), Mediterranean (with tortilla in aburger version) and Japanese (with eggs Benedict and an oriental touch).

In the savoury department, we should mention the 'yakixobas' - ramen and laksa. You can choose from three: a cold dry salmon ramen, an Iberian chicken ramen and a laksa with prawns. To all these savoury options (menu prices range from 13.95 to 24.95 euros), you can also add drinks, sauces and garnishes, including their famous waffle potatoes, which are characterised by their extra-crispy texture.

For those with a sweet tooth, there is also a 'sweet gate' area, with prices ranging from 4.20 to 16.95 euros. Of course, there is no shortage of Pedroche's cheesecake (made with Sichuan pepper), in addition to the flat croissants with white chocolate and marshmallows or the chocolate with chococrispies, rolling croissants, chocolate cookies, caramelised popcorn and cream bambas with toasted cereals. Many Malaga locals will be familiar with these treats, as they were also on the menu of Pollos Muñoz - the food truck with which Dabiz Muñoz returned to Malaga city for the third consecutive Christmas season.

Now, Muñoz is back to Malaga, but this time he is not leaving. The new Hungry Club will offer his more 'casual' cuisine all year round. Of course, as long as you have a plane ticket. This is what he has been doing at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport since September and at Barcelona-El Prat Airport since October. With a little delay, one month later than planned, the establishment is now starting up in Malaga Airport, after which it will extend to Palma de Mallorca, as part of the UniverXO group's expansion plan, which includes all of Dabiz Muñoz's concepts: DiverXO, RavioXO, StretXO and GoXO.