Customer suffers serious burns while dining at sushi restaurant at Malaga shopping and leisure centre

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 10:04 Compartir

A 33-year-old man is in hospital in a serious condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns while dining at a sushi restaurant in Malaga city.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Sunday, 29 June, at the Sushi Saki restaurant, located in the Plaza Mayor retail and leisure centre.

The emergency services received several calls alerting them to the incident. Members of the Local Police and the fire brigade were called to the scene, although it was not necessary for the latter to intervene.

According to sources, the man was having dinner with his girlfriend and a friend in the outdoor area of the restaurant when the accident occurred. It was apparently caused by a fire gel - a flammable liquid used to keep food hot in restaurants.

The victim and his companions had asked the waiter to light the flame again, as their food had gone cold. When he poured the liquid a second time, a large fireball was apparently generated, striking one of the customers.

The victim suffered very serious injuries and his transfer to the specialist burns unit at the Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Seville has not been ruled out

Witnesses told the police that the man's clothes began to burn. When the ambulance arrived, he had to be stabilised and taken to the burns unit of the Hospital Regional in Malaga.

The victim suffered very serious injuries: second- and third-degree burns on his face, neck, chest and arms, affecting approximately 20% of his body. For this reason, his transfer to the Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Seville, which has a specialist burns unit, has not been ruled out.

National Police officers have taken charge of the investigation.