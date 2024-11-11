Vetsummit conference in Malaga debates the role of pets in Spanish society today

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 11:29

Pets are playing an increasingly important role in modern urban societies to the extent that many studies already speak of the 'mascotisation of society' as it is expressed in Spanish. There is a greater tendency among society for a 'pet-obsessed culture' and the 'humanisation' of our pets, all in the context of falling birth rates and a trend towards individualism, among other major social changes. This has strong legal (in terms of rights), medical, psychological and informational connotations, to name but a few.

Under the title Málaga Vetsummit, the official college of veterinary surgeons of Malaga convened a conference on Saturday at the headquarters of Turismo Andaluz in Malaga city, chaired by Juan Antonio de Luque. This brought together professionals from various fields to analyse the role of pets in today's society: lawyers, doctors, psychologists, sociologists and journalists to analyse the growing role of pets in our lives.

"The Malaga veterinary association wanted this seventh edition of Vetsummit to focus on pets in today's society, because they are becoming a member of the family. In many homes they already live together and the College wanted to focus on this issue, inviting both healthcare and non-healthcare professionals to participate," explains De Luque. "Numerous studies certify that having a pet at home means physiological and mental improvements for humans."

The conference began with a legal perspective - a presentation by Lola García, a lawyer specialising in animal law. This was followed by a presentation by Jesús Ruiz Maatallah, a psychologist and expert in animal-assisted intervention, who analysed the role of animals in the mental wellbeing of people.

From midday onwards, Carlos Alcaide, a doctor specialising in paediatric haematology and oncology, talked about assisted therapy with animals for children with cancer. Santiago Vega, veterinarian and professor of Animal Health at Cardenal Herrera University, focused his presentation on pets as promoters of health.

Post-lunch sessions covered the following: the applied science of animal welfare by Enrique Alonso, permanent advisor to the State; mistreatment as per Spain's animal welfare law by an expert from the Guardia Civil, and a presentation of the project 'Anímate. Adopt a pet to combat loneliness', promoted by Malaga's provincial Diputación authority and the College of Veterinarians, with the participation of José Santaolalla, delegate for the elderly at the Diputación.

The conference had two round tables on the go. The first was dedicated to the treatment of pets in the media, with the participation of Luis Ayuso (sociology professor at the University of Malaga), Ignacio Miranda (journalist and communications director for the general council of all veterinary associations in Spain), and Ignacio Lillo, journalist for Diario SUR and moderator for the panel discussion.

The second was an debate on the role of pets in our society, with the participation of Carmen Manzano (president of Malaga city's animal pound (Protectora de la Capital), Ana María Catalán (Directorate General on animal rights at the ministry of social rights), José María Ramírez from Malaga's veterinary college, and Javier Hernández from Madrid's veterinary college.