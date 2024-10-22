Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights: These are the dates, times and new features for 2024

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 10:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga city has already started the countdown to its highly-anticipated Christmas lights switch-on. As is now tradition, the lighting and sound show that will kick off the festivities will take place on the last Friday in November, (29 November). Calle Larios, the centre of the festive spectacular, will once again become an enchanted forest full of Christmas elves, as the city replicates last year's impressive display.

It is not yet known whether there will be many new features in Malaga city's old town, although it is expected that the video-mapping projection next to the cathedral which has been so successful over the past two years, and even the drone show in the port area will be repeated. What is certain is that the Alameda Principal will once again become a forest of lights, with Ximénez - the lighting company - already preparing the wiring in the area.

Botanical garden show

For yet another year, residents and visitors alike will once again be able to enjoy a Christmas show in the historic La Concepción botanical garden. It will be entitled 'Illusion. Christmas has many faces but only one heart' and can also be visited from Friday 29 November.

Tickets to see the show are already on sale through the website lucesdelaconcepcion.es and will cost 15.50 euros for adults and 11.50 euros for children. It can be visited until 6 January in different time slots from 6.30-9.30pm with entrance every 30 minutes, allowing a maximum of 400 people per slot. The show will be closed on 24 and 31 December.

Lantern festival

One of the big new events this Christmas will be the lantern festival. Although this is not a traditional Christmas event as it is inspired by the Chinese New Year, it will coincide with the start of the festive season in Malaga city. The lantern festival will be held in the central part of the West Park from 30 November to 15 February.

As with the previous event, tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the website festivalaldelaslinternasmalaga.es. Tickets will cost between 15 and 20 euros, depending on the day and the number of people attending, although they are currently priced at 14 euros due to an early sales promotion.

This festival will be held in the central part of the west park, in the pond area, over an area of three hectares. According to SUR, it will feature 600 lanterns and 4,000 points of light and will include a series of traditional Chinese activities such as a large Chinese New Year parade, a wishing mural, workshops on lantern making, calligraphy and banners, as well as theatre, music and traditional dance performances.