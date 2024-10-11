Christmas light and sound show set to wow visitors to Malaga's botanical garden

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

This year, Malaga city's La Concepción botanical garden will be transformed into an elf garden. The light and sound show is called 'Illusion. Christmas has many faces but only one heart'.

This year the spectacular light show promises to be bigger and better with the route going up as far as the viewpoint which provides impressive views over the city. It will be approximately two kilometres long, which can be completed in an hour and a half, and the public will be guided by elves and information panels to help them find their way around.

As in the past, visitors will be taken on a journey through fantasy worlds divided into seven stages: The Abode of the Queen of the Elves, The Polar Express Station, The Grinch's Lair, The Magical Elves' Forest, Santa Claus' Mansion, The Forest of Chimneys and The Lighthouse of Illusion.

Throughout the tour there will be new light effects, a carefully designed set, characters, large luminous sculptures, audiovisual projections and new music created for the show by the composer Alberto Miras and under the artistic direction of Alberto Díaz de la Quintana.

Organisers say the show will combine theatrical elements (with actors, actresses and a Polar Express conductor), live music and visuals with the unique essence of the botanical garden, "creating an unforgettable experience for all ages". In addition, children under the age of 12 will be given a freshly made 'elf cloud' (candyfloss).

General admission tickets will cost 15.50 euros for adults and 11.50 euros for children.

Illusion will open its doors on 29 November and can be visited until 6 January in different time slots from 6.30 to 9.30pm with entrances every 30 minutes, allowing a maximum of 400 people per slot to maintain a safe and comfortable environment. It will be closed on 24 and 31 December.

General admission tickets will be available for 15.50 euros for adults and 11.50 euros for children, including administrative costs. This year there will also be special days with 50 per cent discounts (2, 10, 16, 25 and 30 December), and reduced prices in the last time slot (9.30pm) for which tickets will cost 11.50 euros for adults and 7.50 euros for children). There will also be discounts of 30% for groups of 10 or more and 20% for people with reduced mobility.

To facilitate access, several patrolled parking areas will be set up with capacity for more than 900 vehicles, one of which will be adjacent to the site and a third connected by shuttles that will take visitors directly to the entrance of the botanical garden. The EMT line 2 from Ciudad Jardín will also be connected by shuttle bus. In addition, the Malaga tourist bus will stop at the main stops in the city and will offer a special service from the city centre to the event venue, further facilitating the arrival of visitors by public transport.

The lighting will be made up of low-consumption LEDs for efficient resource management that is responsible with the environment. The installation complies with the protection measures required to avoid damaging the botanical garden's plants and the sound will respect the stipulated volume so as not to damage or disturb the flora and fauna.