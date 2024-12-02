Christmas lights up Malaga and fills the streets with thousands of tourists and shoppers

The first weekend of the spectacular Christmas light and music show in Malaga has turned the city centre into a hive of activity. On Saturday 30 November, iconic spots such as Calle Larios, the Alameda and Paseo del Parque were packed with thousands of people eager to enjoy the light show that kicks off Christmas celebrations in the city.

It not only attracted locals from Malaga, but visitors from nearby Andalusian provinces such as Cadiz and Granada, as well as national Spansih tourists from as far as Galicia and people from other countries such as the United Kingdom Italy and Sweden. Families, groups of friends and couples took the opportunity to stroll around and soak up the festive atmosphere in every corner, on a day marked by huge crowds and a collective Christmas spirit.

An unexpected phenomenon added a peculiar touch to the day when sudden fog blanketed the city centre just before the first light show on Calle Larios. The dense fog, which added to the atmosphere, engulfed streets and added to the intrigue. "It's a curious thing, it gives it a touch of mystery," visitors said as they waited for the light show to kick off.

For some, like Antonio Mel, attending the lights switch-on is a tradition that cannot be missed. The Marbella resident returns to Calle Larios every year to enjoy the atmosphere. "The decorations are the same as last year," he said, but pointed out that what really attracts him is the energy and Christmas spirit that permeates every corner. "It's a unique feeling, to feel how the whole city vibrates with Christmas. I wouldn't trade that for anything," he added.

Meanwhile, for Ludovia Alibrando, an Italian tourist, the experience is completely new. Together with two friends, she visited Malaga to see the light show. "We don't have this in Italy," she said. "It's as if the whole city is transformed into a Christmas story, something I've never seen before," she added.

Nuria Nael travelled from even further away. The young Swiss woman who is currently on Erasmus in Seville, did not want to miss the opportunity to visit Malaga. "They are better than the ones in my country because here there is more atmosphere, and the music gives them that special touch of joy," she said. "It's something I didn't expect, and it was definitely worth the trip. I'm sure I'll remember it forever," she added.

Joy and dancing

The atmosphere in the centre of Malaga on Saturday was a true Christmas scene. Father Christmas hats adorned the heads of everyone, from children to adults joining in the celebrations. Groups of friends danced to the rhythm of the songs that filled the air, while others sang spontaneously, forming impromptu choruses that brought applause and smiles. Parents carried their children on their shoulders so they could better enjoy the lights and not miss a single detail of the show, while couples walked hand in hand, absorbed in the magic of the scenery.

In the middle of the crowd, a group of women stood out above the rest, due to their overflowing joy and dances that brought smiles to the faces of everyone who passed by. Victoria González, leading her group of ten friends, kept shouting "Merry Christmas" to those who crossed her path. These visitors, who travelled from Guadix, in Granada, pointed out how much they love the Christmas celebration in Malaga. "Whenever we can we come because they are beautiful, and the atmosphere is unique," González said. "It's something that brings people together, coming here is like living a special moment together," she added.

Javier Ríos, another visitor from Granada, decided to combine his stay at a campsite in the city with a visit to the centre to enjoy the show. "Everything Malaga does is beautiful, and the lights are no exception," he said.