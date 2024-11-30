Christmas gets under way in the province of Malaga

SUR Saturday, 30 November 2024, 11:57

It is already Christmas in a large part of the province of Malaga. Benalmádena, Mijas, Estepona, Torremolinos, Fuengirola and Ronda switched on their Christmas lights this Friday, as well as the city of Malaga, among other places.

Zoom Lights in Mijas. SUR

Mijas has four million LED lights this year, which is half a million more than last year. In total the lights will be spread over some thirty streets and squares in the three districts of the municipality.

Zoom The switch-on in Fuengirola on Friday. SUR

In the case of Fuengirola, among the new features this year is the installation of a Christmas theme park in Parque de España and the illumination of municipal buildings. The town hall has also called on private entities and residents to decorate their façades so that «together we can make our town one of the most beautiful in Spain and Europe at Christmas time».

Zoom Pastora Vega performed in Torremolinos. SUR

In Torremolinos, Pasión Vega was the star of a show which, in addition to the lights, included a performance by the singer in the Plaza Costa del Sol, which was packed with people.

In Benalmádena more than 18 kilometres of streets have been illuminated thanks to more than 2.6 million LED lights. Christmas is already in full splendour in the three districts, although with a special relevance in the Costa, where a large tree has been installed next to the El Bil Bil castle.

Zoom Estepona also inaugurated the newly revamped Calle Terraza. SUR

Also, Estepona has taken the opportunity to switch on its Christmas lighting and open the newly remodelled Calle Terraza at the same time. The event was livened up by the children's carols choir directed by Tina Kids, winner of the Latin Grammy 2020 for best children's music album, and the Estepona carol choirs 'Nostalgia Navideña' and 'Jesús Cautivo'.

Zoom Festive lights in Ronda. V. Melgar

In the case of Ronda, new features this year include a vintage merry-go-round in the Plaza de España, which will be open throught Christmas, and a five-metre tree in the Plaza Teniente Arce. The town is lit up with more than one million lights and will be switched off earlier on weekdays (at 2am) to save money. The council has once again set up 'selfie' points.

Zoom Lights switch-on moment in Torrox earlier this month. SUR

In the Axarquia region, the first town to switch on its Christmas lights was Torrox , which did so on 14 November, with more than one million LED lights, which illuminate twenty kilometres of streets in the municipality. Vélez-Málaga switches its lights on this Saturday.

Zoom Christmas lights in Marbella. Josele

Ver 6 fotos Lights in San Pedro Alcántara. Josele

Torrox was followed by Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara where the lights were switched on last Friday 22 November