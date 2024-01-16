Bowling alley and virtual reality zone set to open at Muelle Uno in Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 14:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Muelle Uno in Malaga city centre is set to get a bowling alley with a virtual reality zone. Galaxy Park will move into the 566 square metre space located between Belros and Koala Bay. The complex will have four different areas for bowling, virtual reality, an arcade and a sports bar. Prices will range from 12 to 15 euros, depending on the day chosen.

The new family leisure complex will be located between Belros and Koala Bay. Moreno

The company has already advertised the upcoming opening in the centre which is scheduled for next May. Prior to the opening, the Donostia-based chain has started looking for staff to work in the family leisure complex. According to the advertising posters on the building, all those interested can send their CVs by email after scanning the QR code on the signage.

Galaxy Park said it is still not yet known how many jobs the new opening will generate, but the selection process will be carried out through specialised portals such as Infojobs.

Galaxy Park already operates at another location in Malaga, in the Vialia shopping centre. Open since mid-2022, it covers some 300 square metres and was the company's first step in its growth plan in Andalucía. The company's director of expansion Carlos García said at the time that he was "delighted" to continue expanding the company's presence in the region. "We are even more delighted to be able to do so in Malaga, where we hope to open more stores next year," he added.

The company also has two centres in Seville, one in Algeciras and another in Badajoz.

Good commercial presence

The Muelle Uno shopping centre has started the year well, with a 98% occupancy rate following the recent arrival of new brands. Last year saw the opening of Pompeu and Mira Mira - in the fashion and accessories section - and Starbucks, La Bella Lola, Amorino and Barlovento in the restaurant section.

It closed 2023 beating its all-time record with more than 13.3 million visitors, 10% higher than its best figure so far in 2019. Manager of the shopping centre, Sergio García, said: "it is a strong time for Muelle Uno, which goes hand in hand with the momentum Malaga is enjoying".