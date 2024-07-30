August set to take off at Malaga Airport with 181 more flights than same period last year

Pilar Martínez Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 14:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

'Operation August' begins at Malaga Airport, usually the busiest time of the year, following in the footsteps of previous months, with historic records regularly being broken. The airlines flying to and from the Costa del Sol have scheduled 2,848 flights from this Wednesday (31 July) until next Sunday (4 August). The figure represents 181 more flight operations than in the same period last year. A figure that will once again put to the test the daily operational capacity of an infrastructure where 563 landings and take-offs are expected on the lowest traffic day. To get an idea of the leap this year, it is enough to remember that the busiest day in August last year saw 555 flights operate, according to data provided by airport manager Aena.

This year, the day on which most operations are expected to take place will be Wednesday, with 576 aircraft movements on the runways. Of these, 467 will originate from or depart to international airports. On the other hand, the day with the least aircraft traffic will be Friday, with 563 landings and take-offs, of which 442 are for connections outside Spain. Sunday, the day on which this 'Operation August' period comes to an end, will be another day on which these facilities will be busier than normal. Specifically, the airlines will operate 572 flights.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (1 August) 569 flights are scheduled and on Saturday (3 August) a total of 568. The scheduled operations are still far from the record set on 7 July this year, when 618 aircraft movements were recorded, according to preliminary data supplied by Enaire, Spain's national airspace operator.

The international pull is key to this growth in aircraft movements in the biggest traffic operation of the year. In fact, of the 2,848 flights scheduled, 2,301 are to or from foreign airports. This figure means that more than 80% of the landings and take-offs come from or fly to other countries in the world. It should be remembered that Malaga Airport currently connects with direct flights to 159 destinations around the world, reaching an unprecedented level of connectivity. A total of 65 companies are in charge of these air movements.

The airport is already fully prepared to deal with the biggest avalanche of passengers of the year. It should be remembered that in the July departure operation, 2,196 flights were scheduled at these facilities, just eight more than the previous year. The strong growth expected in August bodes well for a Costa del Sol full of tourists.