Gun dealer with arsenal of weapons arrested at his home on the Costa del Sol
CNP
Crime

Gun dealer with arsenal of weapons arrested at his home on the Costa del Sol

Police swooped on the suspect just as he was about to make a deal at a supermarket car park

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 15 July 2024, 19:04

A man who sold, modified and stored firearms has been arrested in the car park of a Malaga supermarket.

The suspect was allegedly about to sell a sub-machine gun and three pistols when National Police officers swooped and arrested him.

He acquired gun parts which he then put together and modified so they could fire live ammunition, and put them up for sale through online advertisements, according to investigators.

Police officers seized 9,250 euros in cash, 23 firearms, 35 airsoft guns, eight blanks, and three prohibited weapons in a raid of his home.

