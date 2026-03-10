Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Malaga police arrest man accused of putting victim in coma with 7cm blade

The suspect was apprehended while allegedly attempting another robbery just three days after a brutal assault in the Guadalmar district

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 11:19

The National Police have arrested a suspect accused of leaving a 36-year-old man in a critical coma following a violent confrontation in Malaga.

The arrest took place on Monday, 9 March, after officers spotted a man matching the description of a "very tall and corpulent" assailant while he was allegedly trying to steal a mobile phone from a passenger on a bus.

The original incident occurred on Friday, 6 March, in the Guadalmar area when the victim caught the thief breaking into his car through a window. When the owner attempted to physically intervene, the thief responded with extreme violence, reportedly using brass knuckles to deliver a series of devastating blows.

At a glance: Key case details

  • Suspect: A man of Nigerian origin arrested 72 hours after the initial crime.

  • Victim: A 36-year-old car owner currently in an induced coma.

  • The Injury: A 7cm metal blade was surgically removed from the victim's cranium.

  • Weapons: Prosecution alleges the use of brass knuckles and a knife.

  • Current Status: A suspect is in custody; the victim remains in a critical condition.

A co-worker who was with the victim also sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

At the Hospital Regional, surgeons performed a high-risk operation to remove a seven-centimetre blade that had become embedded in the victim’s skull during the attack.

Doctors have described the injuries as life-threatening, and the man remains on a ventilator in a guarded condition. Although the victim has been unable to provide a statement, the police were able to link the suspect to the crime through a detailed eyewitness account provided shortly after the Friday assault.

