Malaga crime: thief puts man in coma after brutal attack

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 9 March 2026, 17:17

A 36-year-old man remains in a very serious condition in Hospital Regional in Malaga after suffering a brutal attack in the Guadalmar area. A thief, who is still on the run, allegedly beat up the victim after getting caught stealing from the man's car on Friday, 6 March.

According to the investigation, the victim was returning to his car in the early afternoon on Friday when he saw that someone was stealing from the vehicle. When the thief realised he had been caught, he violently assaulted the car owner.

The condition of the victim is critical. The man received numerous blows with a brass knuckle. The medical team have also found a seven-centimetre-long knife blade in his skull, which has required surgery. On Monday, the man was still in a coma and on a ventilator.

The police are trying to locate and arrest the perpetrator. According to them, the suspect is a young man of very strong build.