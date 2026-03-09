Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Malaga crime: thief puts man in coma after brutal attack

The National Police are still looking for the perpetrator, who the victim caught stealing from his car in the Guadalmar area

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Monday, 9 March 2026, 17:17

A 36-year-old man remains in a very serious condition in Hospital Regional in Malaga after suffering a brutal attack in the Guadalmar area. A thief, who is still on the run, allegedly beat up the victim after getting caught stealing from the man's car on Friday, 6 March.

According to the investigation, the victim was returning to his car in the early afternoon on Friday when he saw that someone was stealing from the vehicle. When the thief realised he had been caught, he violently assaulted the car owner.

The condition of the victim is critical. The man received numerous blows with a brass knuckle. The medical team have also found a seven-centimetre-long knife blade in his skull, which has required surgery. On Monday, the man was still in a coma and on a ventilator.

The police are trying to locate and arrest the perpetrator. According to them, the suspect is a young man of very strong build.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bases in Andalucía at Rota and Morón at centre of row with USA
  2. 2 Ambitious port maintenance project
  3. 3 Popular Finnish band head to Costa venues
  4. 4 Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller
  5. 5 Hundreds of Andalusians trapped across globe due to closure of Persian Gulf air space
  6. 6 Andalucía defies global turmoil and sets record goals at ITB Berlin
  7. 7 Marbella revamps Avenida del Mar
  8. 8 Webinar: International education on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Flamenco and contemporary dance fusion comes to Fuengirola
  10. 10 SUR and Torrox town hall lead Andalusian tourism gala in Germany

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga crime: thief puts man in coma after brutal attack

Malaga crime: thief puts man in coma after brutal attack