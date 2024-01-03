Antonio Banderas issues casting call for his Malaga theatre company, and this is who he's looking for

Francisco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 11:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas has issued a casting call for two major Broadway musicals that he will direct at his CaixaBank Soho theatre in the city this year.

The main characters have already been cast for They're Playing our Song and Gypsy, but some opportunities to take to the stage still remain. So Banderas has invited actors, singers and dancers to audition, who can play different character profiles, particularly with a good level of jazz and tap dance. The auditions will take place in Madrid on 27 February and the deadline to register interest through the theatre's website is 14 January.

They're Playing our Song

The first production to hit the Soho stage will be the romantic comedy They're Playing our Song, which is set in the world of music with a libretto by Neil Simon, score by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, and will open in June. The show will star Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz.

Banderas is looking for covers of the main character, lyricist Sonia Walsk and composer Vernon Gersch, as well as six other characters (three alter egos for each protagonist) that require acting skills, a soprano or mezzo-soprano voice, and a tenor or baritone with a falsetto register.

Applicants for the cast of They're Playing our Song will have to be good comedy actors, versatile, excellent singers and competent dancers. The start of rehearsals is expected to be on 15 April this year, according to the CaixaBank Soho theatre.

Gypsy

Meanwhile, Gypsy will open in October and star Marta Ribera and include Lydia Fairén in its cast, with whom the actor shared the stage in Company, one of the acclaimed productions of the stage space led by Banderas. In addition to the main character of Rose, the casting will select 27 other actors, singers and dancers in the auditions for this production, which will begin rehearsals after summer.

Acrobatics and tap dancing

With a libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, this show is looking for characters aged between 18 and 60 with soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and baritone voices, among others. The casting call also specifies that candidates for the younger characters must be able to act and vocally interpret an age range of between nine to 25 years. In the young female roles, skills such as tap dancing, splits, high kicks, pointe, mastery of the majorette stick and acrobatics will be looked upon highly, while in the male roles, tap dancing and acrobatic skills will also be considered, as well as singing in falsetto and playing clarinet, guitar or saxophone.

Christmas in New York

Antonio Banderas will return to the Soho CaixaBank theatre after the break in his new film production that has brought him and Nicole Kidman together. The actor from Malaga celebrated Christmas and the end of the year in New York, where he has been filming Babygirl, an erotic thriller. The film is directed by Halina Reijn.