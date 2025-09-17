Antonio Banderas stars in new stolen Goya painting advert for Uber Eats

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:11 Share

Home-delivery companies have been expanding their services and nowadays it is possible to satisfy almost any craving or need without leaving your home. The limit? What if they could deliver you a Goya? Antonio Banderas tries out this scenario in the latest Uber Eats advert, released on Tuesday. An amusing commercial in which the Malaga-based artist ends up being chased by the National Police for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of a painting by the famous Spanish painter and engraver. The news is broadcast live by TV presenter Sandra Barneda from the gates of the Museo Nacional de Arte.

But how does the actor end up in such a mess? It all starts at home. While cleaning his living room, Banderas looks at a shelf full of Goya film awards and spots an empty space. He decides to order a Goya through the popular platform. To his surprise, a few minutes later, the doorbell rings and he receives one of the works by the artist from the Zaragoza town of Fuendetodos. Stunned, the actor hears the news on TV about the disappearance of a Goya painting and accidentally spills the contents of a glass on it, which complicates things even more.

Looking for a way to fix the mess, Banderas improvises an easel to repair the damaged painting and then attempts to return it to the art gallery. An intervention that seems to be a nod to Borja's Ecce Homo and its failed attempt at restoration. The advert ends with a play of words, reminding us that Goya can't be ordered but gyozas can. "Ask for almost anything," the ad humorously concludes.

With Uber Eats, Banderas expands his advertising experience - an industry he is already quite familiar with. In February this year, the actor became one of the big stars of the Super Bowl commercials, specifically with an advert for Bosch household appliances.