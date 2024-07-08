Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Almost 60 cruise ships set to sail into Malaga over next 12 weeks
Travel

Almost 60 cruise ships set to sail into Malaga over next 12 weeks

September is expected to be the busiest period with half of the vessels scheduled to arrive that month

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 8 July 2024, 12:28

A total of 57 cruise ships are scheduled to dock in the Port of Malaga throughout July, August and September. Of them, nearly half will arrive in September (29).

This month, some 11 cruise ships are set to sail into the city, according to data from the Port Authority, while 17 will moor in August. Last Saturday 6 July the MSC Orchestra of the Mediterranean Shipping Company, with a capacity for 3,223 passengers, arrived at the Port of Malaga from Cadiz.

The next arrival will be on Wednesday 10 July when TUI Cruises' Marella Voyager, with capacity for 2,217 passengers, will dock. The last arrival in July will be Aida Cruises vessel Aidastella, with a capacity for 2,700 passengers.

In August, of the 17 cruise ships set to arrive, the first will be the MSC Virtuosa, with capacity for 6,334 people. The last to arrive in August will be the Aidastella on the 31 August.

The month of September will be the busiest. The first ship to arrive during that month will be the MSC Orchestra, with a capacity for 3,223 passengers, on 4 September. The last to arrive will be on 30 September, when the Azamara Journey, carrying 830 passengers, is scheduled to arrive.

