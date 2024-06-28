Almost 2,200 flights will operate at Malaga Airport this weekend at the gates of July

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The hustle and bustle in the passenger terminals at Malaga Airport is already noticeable as we fast head towards the month of July. Almost 2,200 flights will operate at the gateway to the Costa del So this weekend, a period that marks the start of the holidays for many and the most intense period for tourism on the coast.

Data from airport operator Aena data shows the arrival and departure of passengers with more flights than in the same period last year, which was the best in the history of this infrastructure. Specifically, 2,196 planes are expected to take off and land from today (Friday 28 June) until next Monday, the 1st June. This figure is eight more than at the start of July 2023.

The airport's runways will be busy for this first flood of tourists of the year, with 537 planes operating on Monday. Meanwhile, the busiest day for air traffic controllers will be Sunday, with 574 landings and take-offs. For this Friday, the airlines have scheduled 550 flights and for Saturday a total of 534.

Foreign flights

The international pull of the Costa del Sol is also noticeable as we head into July. Of the 2,196 flights, 1,769 originate from or depart to foreign airports. The rest, 427, are connections within Spain. This increase in international flights coincides with a new milestone for Malaga Airport: connecting to 154 destinations worldwide with direct flights this summer.

Earlier this week, president of the Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board, Francisco Salado, announced that airlines operating at Malaga Airport plan to offer 10.8% more seats from 1 June to 30 September, so it is estimated that 5.6 million airline seats will be on sale in this period to fly to the Costa del Sol, 4.7 million of them international, which represents an increase of almost 11%. In addition to this increase, connections with national airports are expected to increase by 922,000 seats, an increase of 6%.

Salado said that the consolidated markets are expected to grow significantly, stating that 6.5% more British tourists are expected to arrive; 15.7% more Germans; 13% more French and tourists from the Netherlands. To these, he added an increase of 24% in the number of seats to fly from Italy to Malaga Airport.