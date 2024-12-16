Alleged sex trafficking ring leaders face up to 130 years in prison for prostituting women in Malaga

Three women and a man are facing 128 years in prison for allegedly running a sex trafficking ring in Malaga which involved luring Colombian women to the province under the false hope they would work in hair salons or beauty clinics.

The public prosecution claimed the network of pimps forced the women to work as prostitutes under extreme conditions and accused the four defendants of sexual exploitation, belonging to a criminal organisation and drug trafficking.

The series of incidents started in 2021 where the prosecution alleged two siblings - a brother and a sister - and the partner of one of them, with the help of a third defendant, recruited women living in Colombia in a very precarious economic situation to move to Malaga. They only allegedly informed them that they would have to prostitute themselves when they arrived in Spain.

This happened to at least nine victims, according to the prosecution's preliminary report, seen by SUR. In the majority of cases, the criminal network allegedly paid for the travel arrangements of the women, but then used this against the victims and demanded they work as prostitutes with hardly any rest and without receiving any remuneration to pay the debt.

The ring allegedly had four flats that functioned as brothels in Malaga city, where the women resided. According to the prosecution, the women were barely allowed to go out in the street and were monitored by cameras installed in the flats. Among other orders, the victims allegedly had to remain dressed up and allow photographs to be taken to then be uploaded on websites where their sexual services were advertised.

The victims allegedly had to be always available. The most they were allowed to rest was two hours a day, as long as it was not on weekends, according to the indictment. They allegedly could not refuse any client, even if they did not meet appropriate hygienic conditions or if they demanded services of up to ten hours. They were also sometimes allegedly forced to have sex without condoms. They were pressured not to report when they were sexually assaulted by one of their clients, according to the indictment.

The victims were also allegedly obliged to supply the men with cocaine and to consume it with them during the services, as well as offering them other substances, such as viagra. The network also supposedly monitored their phones to check they did not maintain contact with any client, with the threat being immediate expulsion from the house and left homeless and without money.

The prosecution claimed that, in addition to the nine women who were recruited in their own countries, there were at least ten other women who were recruited when they were already in Spain. In these cases, according to the prosecution, they were informed from the beginning they would work as prostitutes, but in no case did they comply with the conditions that had been previously agreed.

In total, 16 people are accused in the case, and the prosecution has placed them in the dock to be tried by the provincial court in Malaga. In addition to the one man and three women, who are allegedly the ringleaders of the trafficking network, another 12 women are alleged to have collaborated with the scheme, for whom they are said to have acted as managers of the flats. According to the prosecution, they were the ones who ensured, among other tasks, the victims worked as prostitutes according to the extreme rules imposed by the network.

Each of the main defendants are facing a request for 128 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. The remaining 12 defendants, according to the prosecution, are alleged to have committed 19 offences relating to prostitution and one offence of drug trafficking. They are requested to serve up to 62 years in prison and pay a fine of 3,000 euros.