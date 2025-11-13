Everything you need to know about the festive light show at Malaga's botanical gardens

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 13 November 2025, 17:30 Share

Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts... Lewis Carroll's universe is coming to Malaga this Christmas. The historic La Concepción botanical garden is set to become a real Wonderland over the coming holidays.

The popular children's story will be the centrepiece of the new sound and light show 'Alice Christmas. La Navidad Mágica en el jardín de las maravillas' (magic Christmas in the garden of Wonderland) which can be visited from 28 November to 6 January from 6.30 to 10.30pm in this emblematic enclave of Malaga city.

Tickets are already on sale. The first session will start at 6.30pm after the garden closes to the public and the last one will start at 9.30pm hours, with access every 15 minutes for up to 200 people.

"In the heart of a majestic nature, where the landscapes seem to come out of a fairy tale, Alice Christmas is born, an immersive show inspired by the universal work of Lewis Carroll. The proposal invites you to rediscover the La Concepción botanical garden through nine worlds of light, music and fantasy," explains the event's website. On this occasion, Malaga city hall has awarded the company Mundo Management S.A. the authorisation for the installation and operation of the show.

The proposal invites you to rediscover the garden through nine worlds "of light, music and fantasy", according to the organisers

Organisers explain that each area on the route (which includes everything from an ice lake to the dome of the golden heart) has been designed to envelop the spectator in "a unique sensory experience that combines art, literature and nature". They go on to say that "the show also seeks to vindicate the heritage and cultural value of La Concepción, fusing its history and botanical richness with a contemporary narrative that celebrates the values of Christmas: love, hope and togetherness." The route lasts an hour and three quarters and covers a distance of over 2,200 metres.

This year there are new attractions to attract visitors: from an extended route to the dome/viewpoint to more lighting areas and sculptures or characters that will accompany visitors along the route. They also announce "extensive refreshment areas" and free popcorn for children under 12.

Zoom This will be the route.

The price will also be adjusted with daily discounts in certain time slots to be consulted according to dates. For the rest of the tickets, there is a general rate of 15.50 euros for adults and 11.50 euros for children (from three to 12 years old: children under three years go free). Groups of 10 people or more pay 11.30 euros per person and tickets are 12.70 euros for people with reduced mobility.

Discounted tickets

On 1, 9, 15, 22 and 29 December and 6 January there will be 50% off tickets at prices of 8.50 euros for adults, 6.50 euros for children, 8.50 euros for groups and 6.60 euros for people with reduced mobility. Tickets can already be purchased on the ticket sales website www.surentradas.com. Tickets can also be purchased by telephone on 958 10 81 81 from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm. On 26 and 27 November, some 5,000 people at risk of exclusion and social groups will be invited to see the show.

Parking and access

To facilitate access, two parking areas will be set up with capacity for more than 1,200 vehicles, one of which will be adjacent to the site and a second connected by shuttles that will take visitors directly to the entrance of the botanical garden, according to the city hall. There will also be a shuttle service on line 2 of the EMT from Ciudad Jardín.