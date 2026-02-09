How to have a ball at Venice Carnival without spending a fortune

DPA Monday, 9 February 2026, 13:36 Share

The Venice Carnival kicked off on Saturday under a motto inspired by the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, celebrating the "universal themes of play and challenge".

This year's festivities, themed "Olympus - The Origins of the Game", coincide with the Winter Games in northern Italy, which began on Friday.

The official host cities are Milan, Italy's financial and fashion hub, and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, though some competitions will take place in the Veneto region, whose capital is Venice.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the carnival, which runs until 17 February.

The programme includes grand, masked balls and gondola parades on the canals, with many participants donning traditional Venetian masks.

Make your own mask

You can join a workshop to make your own mask no matter what your age. Several ateliers offer you the chance to create a papier-mâché mask and paint and decorate it, so draw your inspiration from the world around you.

Walking tour

You can also take several walking tours of the city during this season. One allows you to follow the footsteps of Giacomo Casanova and learn about the city's Carnival in the 18th century. A guide in a costume tells walkers stories and anecdotes about the lives of courtesans and Venetian society, then you round it all off with a cappuccino and Venetian Carnival treat.

Dress up

Gain a sense of the Venetian nobility by dressing up in a real Palazzo, where you may try on a baroque costume plus masks and hats and take pictures.

Throughout the festival, you see masked revellers including tourists from around the world, in the alleyways around St Mark's Square, also known as the Piazza.

History of carnival

The Venice Carnival dates back to the Middle Ages. Though the tradition lapsed for a time, it was later revived and has since become a major driver of tourism.

Last year's carnival, "In the time of Casanova", celebrated the 300th birthday of the legendary womaniser, one of the city's most famous sons.

The Winter Games are set continue for a few days beyond the carnival, until 22 February.