Ministry for Equality announces symposium for older persons

SUR in English Monday, 9 February 2026, 12:04 Share

The Ministry of Equality, Christian Santos, has announced the launch of an Age Symposium, a new initiative focused on promoting inclusion, wellbeing and active participation for older persons in Gibraltar that will take place on 18 February from 10am at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The Symposium will bring together stakeholders, service providers, community organisations and older persons themselves to explore the challenges and opportunities associated with ageing, share best practice and help shape policies that reflect the needs, experiences and contributions of older members of our community.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to ensuring that older persons remain visible, valued and supported. The Symposium builds upon and is the direct result of the work carried out by the Ministry in recent months to support this demographic including the International Day of Older Persons in October and Golden Week in December.

The first part of the Symposium will be a panel discussion, 'Celebrating Experience, Inspiring Futures', and the second part will be an interactive session during which attendees will have the opportunity to discuss key issues and make suggestions.

Minister for Equality, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said, "I'm very happy to announce the very first Age Symposium which I hope will generate open and positive discussions and debate. Older persons have a lifetime of experience, insight and contribution behind them, and it is essential that their voices are heard when shaping the policies and services that affect their lives. This Age Symposium is about listening, engaging and ensuring that older persons are active partners in decision-making, not passive recipients of support. A truly inclusive society is one where every generation has a seat at the table."