Spain reclaim European futsal title after a decade-long wait Antonio Pérez delivered a decisive hat-trick as the national side edged a high-tempo Iberian final in Ljubljana

Antonio Pérez celebrates one of his three goals.

Spain won the European futsal championship for the eighth time on Saturday night after beating Portugal 5-3 in a dramatic final.

A decisive hat-trick from Antonio Pérez helped to end a ten-year drought and avenge defeats to their neighbours in the 2018 final and the 2022 semi-final.

The final, played at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, was settled by Spain’s clinical edge in key moments. They made a flying start as Pérez finished from close range following a Pablo Ramírez assist and Raya doubled the lead moments later.

Portugal responded quickly through Afonso Jesus and Góis to level the match, setting the tone for a breathless contest between Europe’s two dominant sides.

Despite Portugal enjoying long spells of pressure, Spain stayed afloat thanks to goalkeeper Dídac Plana and a disciplined defensive display.

The turning point came just before the break when Portugal conceded a sixth foul and Pérez converted from ten metres to restore Spain’s lead.

Hat-trick hero

Portugal drew level again midway through the second half through Pauleta, but the balance tipped once more when Pérez struck his third goal with four minutes remaining. As Portugal pushed forward, Spain held firm and Adolfo sealed the result in the final minute.

The win marked a major milestone for head coach Jesús Velasco, who took charge after the last European championship and has overseen a generational transition.

Spain’s triumph restores them to the summit of European futsal and ends Portugal’s reign as champions, reaffirming their status as a continental powerhouse.