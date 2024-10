Wanted man facing life imprisonment in Belgium arrested at airport in Spain

Europa Press Valencia Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

An Albanian fugitive facing life imprisonment in Belgium has been detained by Spanish authorites at Manises Airport in Valencia.

The 43-year-old, arrested by National Police, was wanted by Belgian authorities for having provided information for the commission of a murder which took place in that country.