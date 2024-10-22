World-famous surfer Alana Blanchard arrives in Malaga for operation on her son's eye

Juan Calderón Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 12:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One of the world's most famous surfers Alana Blanchard is in Malaga where her youngest child has been operated on to fix a drooping upper eyelid. The surfing sensation from Hawaii, who has a legion of followers on social media, had been touring Europe with her family, but her stop on the Costa del Sol caught the attention of locals and the media alike.

Days after photographs of Blanchard posing in front of historic monuments in Malaga city were posted online, she explained the reasons for her visit to Malaga. The Hawaiian had travelled across the world to have her youngest son, Koda, operated on for the palpebral ptosis he was suffering from in his right eye.

Ptosis is the drooping of the upper eyelid and is one of the most common eye problems. This is usually caused by a dysfunction of the levator muscle, either due to degenerative or congenital causes. The operation was performed by Dr Ramón Medel Jiménez, one of the best specialists in the world in this type of pathology, who joined Hospital Quironsalud Malaga last year.

Alana Blanchard spent several days in Malaga and confirmed in a post on social media that the operation had been a success. Retired from competition since 2015, Blanchard has focused on her family. Her partner is Australian Jack Freestone, also a professional surfer, with whom she has had two children. Despite not participating in official competitions, she surfs every day and her image is a magnet for brands in the sector. She has 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone, as well as a YouTube channel with a following of almost 200,000 subscribers.