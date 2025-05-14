Malaga records 45 cases of measles and these are the three active outbreaks

José Antonio Sau Malaga Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 16:02 Compartir

Two new measles cases were confirmed in Malaga by the regional minister of health this week. The total in the province has therefore reached 45, accounting for three active outbreaks. Since the start of 2025, the Andalucía region has detected 77 infections and a total of twelve outbreaks.

The number of cases at regional level has grown by five since last week: one in Nerja (Malaga) - a 36-year-old individual of Moroccan origin, whose case has been added to those declared in Vélez-Málaga a fortnight ago; one involves an eight-year-old girl of Moroccan origin, added to the outbreak in Torrox; two cases - adults, 35 and 47, both of Moroccan origin - in Vera; and one local in Granada, source unknown.

In total, since the beginning of this health crisis, 11 cases have been registered in Almeria (one in Adra, three in El Ejido, one in Níjar, one in Roquetas de Mar and five in Vera), four in Granada; 16 in Huelva (one in Calañas, two in Gibraleón, one in Huelva, four in Lucena del Puerto, two in Moguer, three in Palos de la Frontera, one in San Bartolomé de la Torre and two in San Juan del Puerto); 45 in Malaga (one in Álora, one in Casabermeja, nine in Fuengirola, 18 in Malaga city, two in Marbella, seven in Mijas, one in Ojén, one in Rincón de la Victoria, one in Torremolinos and three in Torrox) and one case in the city of Seville.

A total of 12 outbreaks have been declared so far in 2025: six active and six closed. In El Ejido (Almeria), a household outbreak was declared on 14 April, with two confirmed cases of Moroccan. Then, there are the two new cases in Vera.

Malaga has a family outbreak involving five cases: four confirmed cases within the same family and one hospital contact of one of the previously confirmed cases, with an epidemiological link to an earlier contact. In addition, there is the Vélez-Málaga outbreak imported from Morocco, with two confirmed cases. This was declared in the La Axarquía Hospital in Malaga, with two probable cases, still pending confirmation and involving healthcare workers who treated the imported case in the hospital’s emergency department. There is also a family outbreak in Torrox involving two confirmed cases and one pending confirmation, affecting three sisters of Moroccan origin, with the source of infection unknown.

In the province of Huelva, a single family outbreak imported from Morocco is currently active in Lucena del Puerto, with a total of four cases in a family of Moroccan origin.

Of the six outbreaks that are now closed, two were located in Huelva, with six affected, and four in Malaga, with 19 affected in total.

So far, 26% of the cases have been imported from Morocco (17), Belgium (1) and Denmark (1). Of the non-imported cases, 14 are isolated cases in which the source of infection is unknown (seven cases in Malaga city, two in Marbella, one in Álora, one in Calañas, one in Huelva, one in Palos de la Frontera and one in Sevilla).

Eight cases involve children under the age of one, all linked to the outbreak that was declared in a nursery in Fuengirola (Malaga). 32% of the children were under the age of 15 and 68% were adults (range 15 to 70 years). Only two cases (3%) had a documented history of vaccination of one dose, while the rest of the cases were not vaccinated or their vaccination status could not be known (among them minors whose countries of origin are Morocco and Russia). Hospital admission was required in 32% of cases.