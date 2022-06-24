Plans being drawn up to tackle MA-20 hold-ups into Malaga with projected cost of 130-million euros The eastbound carriageway would be widened by Plaza Mayor and a new viaduct built over the Guadalhorce river to increase capacity

Although the new A-7 outer ring road was meant to solve tailbacks into Malaga and the airport from the western Costa over a decade ago, the original problems on the MA-20 motorway have not gone away. Traffic frequently builds up towards the city by Plaza Mayor and the turnoff for the airport.

Central government has realised the problem and started work on a plan to solve it, although it will take several years before work can start.

The plan will see the road widened on the way into Malaga and a new viaduct built over the Guadalhorce estuary, close to the existing one, to take extra lanes. The estimated cost is 130 million euros.