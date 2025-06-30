Costa del Sol gears up to receive first avalanche of tourists for peak summer season with an extra 60,000 beds on offer
As we head into July, tourist industry professionals have forecast the likely occupation rates for the next two months and how prices will be affected in Malaga province
Malaga
Monday, 30 June 2025, 10:07
Holidaymakers' suitcases are packed and the Costa del Sol is ready to receive the first avalanche of tourists for the peak summer season. The most important period of the year for the tourism industry in Malaga province has begun, although for the last couple of years July and August have shown more signs of holding steady, leaving greater growth for the months prior to and after the two peak months, thus extending what has been the traditional, shorter peak season. For this year, the general feeling is that this trend will continue despite the fact that the area has 60,000 more accommodation places than last year, most of them in rental properties. Still, this portion of the sector in the province is currently forecasting a lower occupancy rate than last year for July, despite the fact that the average rental rate is 1.4% lower, according to data from Avva-Pro association for rental accommodation in the Andalucía region. Malaga city itself is spared from this situation with prices 9.3% higher and bookings on the rise, predicting a 7.1% increase in the number of occupied places, to almost 60%.
At Malaga's AVE high-speed train station, at the airport and on the roads, an intense holidaymaker arrival operation can be seen, although tourism industry experts warn that July is beginning with some uncertainty and with a slower than normal rate of bookings. The aim of hoteliers and travel agencies is to repeat last year's results in the face of international instability taking its toll on the market, fears that the conflict with Iran will raise its head again, that Donald Trump's decisions will have a direct impact on people's pockets or that the unusually high temperatures being recorded in key markets for the Costa del Sol such as the United Kingdom or Germany will cause many potential tourists to opt for a 'staycation' in their home country. This is on top of their concerns that such instability nearly always causes the most cautious to go into savings mode.
Despite all this and confirming Avva-Pro's data that "there is a certain slowdown in sales", the president of Spain's association for travel agencies, Sergio García, is confident that "Malaga province will once again be the safe option for those changing their holiday plans in search of security guarantees."
As for Javier Hernández, vice president of Aehcos association of hotel business owners on the Costa del Sol, he says that "there is uncertainty in bookings for July and August", adding that "June closed with figures similar to those of the previous year, that is, a good performance with occupancy rates above 87%." Regarding these uncertainties that loom ahead of the busiest months of the year, he suggests that there are "several causes", noting among them that "there is a heatwave in central Europe, the United Kingdom and Germany and that is not encouraging travel."
The latest Aehcos report points to an average occupancy rate in July of 80%, six points lower than last year
Hernández has scheduled the start of this week to release the results of the survey conducted among member hotels to determine expected occupancy. In the meantime, they refer to the report released in May, which indicated that 80% of rooms would be occupied in July, compared to 86.66% recorded in July 2024.
It is worth remembering that the study done by Turismo Costa del Sol, based on data from Spain's INE national statistics institute, put the number of overnight stays recorded in July last year at 2.5 million, which already showed a 2.4% drop in nights booked as a result of the 10% drop in demand from Spanish tourists that could not be compensated for with the 1.5% increase in international travellers.
AVVA-Pro's president, Juan Cubo, said that "in Malaga province as a whole, the data also shows the maturity of the sector, although with a slight downward correction with respect to the 2024 numbers." He noted that, as of 27 June, the average daily rate stood at 284 euros compared to 288 euros same time last year, a 1.4% decrease. Occupancy also fell to 53.9%, compared to 55.6% in July of last year, and RevPar (revenue per available room), which measures the profitability of the business, fell to 119 euros, compared to 128 euros the previous year, so 6.4% less. He also mentions a slight decrease in the average length of stay, from 7.3 nights in 2024 to 6.9 nights.
More flights than ever at Malaga Airport
The main July holiday departure season, which began last Friday and closes this Monday, has seen more flights at Malaga Airport than ever before. Aena reports that airlines have scheduled 66 more take-offs and landings during this period than in the same period last year. Specifically, a total of 2,325 flights have been scheduled for this start of the peak tourist season, compared to the 2,259 that operated at this time a year earlier.
The busiest day was last Friday with 592 operations, of which 460 were to or from airports outside Spain's borders. Sunday was the next busiest day, with 589 flights landing and departing, 470 departing from or arriving at airports in other countries. In contrast, Saturday, the 28th, was the quietest, with 561 aircraft operating on the runways of this airport, of which only 99 were to Spanish destinations. Monday this week, 583 aircraft are scheduled to land or take off.
