Members and their guests at the Costa Press Club summer soiree. Lizzie Trueba
International media celebrate the arrival of summer on Costa del Sol

The Costa Press Club held a soiree at El Faro Playa (known as Charcón Beach) in Mijas this week, starting with drinks on the beach and featuring an Open Mic session

Liz Parry

Mijas

Thursday, 3 July 2025, 09:27

The Costa Press Club held its start-of-summer party at El Faro Playa (known as Charcón Beach) in Mijas this week, starting with drinks on the beach and featuring an Open Mic session during dinner for attendees to talk briefly about their pet interests.

Members and their guests learned about the work of the ACE charity (Animal Care España) and of the Swedish magazine HEJ! Spanien, and were updated on Nicole King’s project to bring to Spain lenses which she says can improve the lives of people with certain visual problems.

Jennie Rhodes also spoke passionately about the delights in store for members getting to know the Axarquía region and its wine and raisins during an “extracurricular” media event she has organised for September.

Other highlights of the evening included the arrival of a spectacular seafood paella, and a “best summer look” competition won by Gary Edwards, whose pink-themed outfit was accessorised with an inflatable pink flamingo and a copy of the Financial Times (pink, of course).

Gary Edwards, winner of the best summer look competition. SUR

