Illegal sale of slimming pills: international criminal network busted in Malaga and beyond

Officers from the Guardia Civil, in a joint operation with the National Police and the Spanish tax agency, have dismantled an international criminal organisation dedicated to the illegal sale of slimming pills containing an amphetamine derivative. According to the Guardia Civil, after identifying the set-up of the criminal organisation, and given the serious risk these products posed to the health of potential consumers, the officers brought their investigation to a swift end by carrying out four search raids in the provinces of Malaga, Granada and Madrid.

The 20 alleged gang members arrested used social media and websites to make contact with potential customers and to market the tablets as though they were a food supplement. In the four searches conducted at various locations across Spain, more than 500,000 tablets and 200,000 euros in cash were seized, as well as a firearm and a good quantity of a narcotic substance.

The investigation began in February of this year when police officers were called up by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products as they had discovered an amphetamine compound in certain slimming pills that could cause a serious health risk. Officers also uncovered the existence of several complaints lodged by different people who had experienced health problems due to consumption of these tablets.

The police investigation allowed the detectives to acquire detailed knowledge of the alleged criminal organisation's operations and they were able to identify all members of the organisation. They also tracked the perpetrators' use of social media and websites to contact potential customers. Under cover of this online anonymity, the gang provided false information to hinder possible police action.

A beauty salon as centre of operations

After identifying the alleged perpetrators, officers located the place that functioned as the centre of operations for the scheme, which turned out to be a beauty salon. From there, they communicated with the manufacturers of the pills, who were located in Turkey. Subsequently, this yielded details of the persons linked to the criminal organisation who were responsible for the acquisition and distribution of the pills.

Further to the investigation, officers intercepted four suitcases containing more than 120 kilogrammes of cosmetic products, including the slimming pills, at Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport.

In addition, one woman, one of the alleged leaders of the organisation, claimed that some of the gang members had pulled the 'Nazarene scam' (order products without eventually paying for them) on her, leaving her with a debt of 460,000 euros for the purchase of cosmetic products. The investigating officers were thus able to confirm an existing relationship between the leader and the rest of the members of the criminal organisation, as well as the subsequent split within the network due to these events.

Finally, after identifying the structure of the organisation, and given the serious risk it posed to the health of potential consumers, officers brought the investigation to a swift end by carrying out four raids to search properties in the provinces of Malaga, Granada and Madrid.

They seized almost 10 kilogrammes of narcotic substances, a firearm, more than 500,000 tablets, a high-end vehicle and 200,000 euros in hard cash. In addition, the police blocked nine bank accounts and arrested 20 people, who were then handed over to the judicial authorities as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, against consumers, for money-laundering, fraud and membership of a criminal organisation.