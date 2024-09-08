Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of Flow81's award-winning homes. Sur
Malaga architects scoop worldwide recognition for design of two luxury villas on south coast of Spain
Malaga architects scoop worldwide recognition for design of two luxury villas on south coast of Spain

Architecture studio Flow81 has picked up another two international awards, one for a top-end property in Benahavís and the other for a home in Sotogrande

Jesús Hinojosa

Malaga

Sunday, 8 September 2024, 12:15

The Malaga-based architecture studio Flow81 has won international awards for the design of two luxury villas. One is Las Nubes, located in woodland in the Sotogrande development in Andalucía's Cadiz province, and the other is Villa Waterfall or Casa Flotante ('the floating house') at the Marbella Club Golf resort in Benahavís on the Costa del Sol.

These projects have each received an accolade in the International Architecture Awards 2024, an annual award scheme granted by The Chicago Athenaeum in collaboration with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press. This award scheme has run annually since 2004 and recognises the best and most significant new buildings, landscape architecture and planning projects designed or built by architects from all over the world.

All entrants submitted for this award were assessed by an international jury composed of Claudia Donà (journalist and design critic), Karen Karapetian (founder, CEO and principal architect at Alexander Tischler LLC), Luke Pearson (co-founder and director of Pearson Lloyd - a London-based design agency) and Flavio Manzoni, senior vice-president of Ferrari Design. As reported by Flow81 studio themselves, the members of the jury "emphasised the innovation in design, environmental sensitivity and the ability of the projects to adapt to their context."

In the first months of this year, Flow81 was one of the six Spanish studios awarded in the 'Europe 40 under 40' competition also organised by the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies in collaboration with the Chicago Athenaeum (a private museum of architecture and design). This local Malaga studio welcomed the accolade to be on this list of the 40 most talented architects and industrial designers aged under 40 in Europe.

Ignacio Merino, head of Flow81, stressed that they can hardly "believe that two of our villas have been selected among the 21 best in the world." He continued: "Although our way of understanding architecture has always been different and has sometimes clashed with conventions, we have never strayed from our path. These awards are an undeniable validation for the whole team."

