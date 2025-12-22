How many times has Spain's 'El Gordo' Christmas lottery jackpot prize been won in Malaga province?

The owners of the Carrera Espinel lottery office in Ronda - Juan Barriga, María González and Miguel González - celebrate winning the El Gordo draw in 2019.

This year's huge annual Christmas lottery draw in Spain will award a total of 2.77 billion euros on 22 December, which is 70 million more than last year. The draw started at 9am.

Among Andalucía's big cities, Seville is third, with the most jackpots won (19 in total), followed by Cadiz in seventh place (13), Malaga in eighth (12) and Granada in ninth (11).

Each Malaga resident has spent an average of 60.29 euros on the draw this year, which places the province 15.79 euros below the national average of 76.08 euros per person. The Andalusian average is 64.05 euros.

Number 5 is the 'reintegro' (the final digit) of the first prize, commonly known as El Gordo, that has appeared most often in the history of the draw, having come up a total of 32 times. It is followed by 4 and 6, with 27 occurrences each.

By contrast, the least lucky ending in the Christmas draw is number 1 (eight times), followed by 2 (13 times) and 9 (16 times in total), according to data provided by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

In addition, number 8 has been the 'reintegro' of the first prize on 25 occasions, while 0 and 7 have appeared 24 and 22 times, respectively, and 3 has appeared 21 times.

The most fortunate

As for the luckiest places in Spain, Madrid has received the El Gordo the most times (84 in total). In 2024, it was won in Logroño, in the region of La Rioja, where the biggest prize has only been awarded four times in two centuries.

The first prize is four million euros per series (a single number that coincides in several tickets), while the second prize amounts to 1,250,000 euros per series and the third prize to 500,000 euros per series. There are also two fourth prizes (200,000 euros per series) and eight fifth prizes (60,000 euros per series).