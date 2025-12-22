How much have people in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol spent on average trying their luck in Spain's huge Christmas lottery draw?

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 22 December 2025, 09:47 Share

Malaga province players, including those on the Costa del Sol, have spent an average of 60.29 euros per person on Spain's Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad de 2025, with the famous El Gordo (the fat one) jackpot prize draw this year. As per the tradition, the winning numbers are announced this 22 December. The province is 15.79 euros below the national average of 76.08 euros per person. The Andalusian region average is 64.05 euros.

With 552,050,800 euros, Andalucía is second after the region of Madrid in terms of expenditure this year, compared to the 520,505,060 euros spent by Andalusians last year. In 2024, almost 76 million euros were distributed in prizes among residents of Andalucía's provinces: 56.2 million euros were awarded in Chipiona thanks to the second prize, while 3.6 million euros went to Baza with the fourth fifth prize.

According to data provided by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, a total of 2,760,254 tickets ('décimos') have been sold in Andalucía, which means that each person has paid an average of 64.05 euros.

By province, Seville is once again the regional leader in terms of the total amount spent on this draw, with 116,512,800 euros and 582,564 tickets; followed by Malaga with 106,910,000 euros and 534,550 tickets; Granada, with more than 73,035,400 euros and 365,177 tickets; Cadiz, with 69,241,800 euros and 346,209 tickets; Almeria, with 59,189,800 euros and 295,949 tickets; Cordoba, with 53,153,600 euros and 265,768 tickets; Jaén, with 50,940,800 euros and 254,704 tickets; and, finally, Huelva, with 23,066,600 euros and 115,333 tickets.

Expenditure per inhabitant

Although the provinces of Seville and Malaga head the ranking, the highest average expenditure per inhabitant has been registered in Jaén (82.34 euros per person), with Granada in second place (77.93 euros). They are closely followed by Almeria (77.57 euros) and Cordoba (68.84).

Only then does Malaga come, with an average of 60.29 euros per person; then Seville (59.21 euros); Cadiz (55.20 euros); and Huelva (43.24 euros).

The average for the whole of Andalucía this year is 64.05 euros per person, far from the national average of 76.08 euros, but above the Andalusian average of 60.75 euros per person in 2024.

This year, the national Christmas lottery will distribute a total of 2.77 billion euros in prizes. The El Gordo prize amounts to 4,000,000 euros per series (a single number with several tickets); the second prize is 1,250,000 euros per series; and the third prize is 500,000 euros per series.