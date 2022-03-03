Hotels on the Costa del Sol offer rooms for refugees from Ukraine An inventory of available rooms already totals about 350, and it is hoped to increase it to a thousand across Malaga province in the coming days

Hoteliers on the Costa del Sol have once again shown their support in the face of a crisis. They did it at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and they repeat it now after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Association of Hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) has offered rooms to house Ukrainian refugees and it is working in collaboration with the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Apartments (Cehat) to do so.

It is estimated that initially about 350 rooms will be made available for stays that will last a minimum of one week. However, Aehcos said they hope to reach a thousand places in the coming days in order to be able to offer temporary and emergency help to the first refugees who arrive in the province.

View of the seafront in Torremolinos, with a high concentration of hotels. / SALVADOR SALAS

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, said that "it is vital to be there in times of humanitarian need and the hotel sector in the province of Malaga wants to help and collaborate so that Ukrainian refugees can have temporary accommodation while waiting for a possible permanent or definitive residence.

It is forecast that the war is expected to lead to four million refugees fleeing Ukraine and that Spain will be one of the possible destinations they will turn to.