Hotel management platform Cloudbeds is looking for talent on the Costa del Sol The company needs tourism professionals, engineers, consultants and salespeople. It currently has 631 workers in 34 countries and is keen to expand in Spain

The Head of Sales and Strategy for Cloudbeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Víctor Tofan, said, "The tools that Cloudbeds provides to small and medium accommodations allow them to improve their income by having a powerful booking engine, greater visibility and expanding the experience of the new traveller.

“The technology we provide to companies empowers the professional, who has more time to be a better host by solving administrative tasks more easily. It is not only about a technological transformation but a human one,” he said.

Tourism professionals

Tofan added that the Costa del Sol is a good fishing ground for talented employees, “This destination offers a lot of talent. We are looking for profiles of all kinds, from tourism professionals such as developers or engineers. We are in the process of contracting to continue with the expansion that allowed this hotel management platform, founded in 2012 in San Diego after a trip made by a group of friends through Brazil to verify the lack of hotels to make direct reservations, to disembark in 2020 in Spain, with a headquarters in Barcelona.” Cloudbeds currently provide technological support to 24,000 establishments in 154 countries.

In the search for professionals, Cloudbeds has contacted the dean of the Faculty of Tourism at the University of Malaga, Antonio Guevara, to establish alliances through the Cloudbeds Horizon programme. "The goal is to empower independent hoteliers and hosts with the technology they need to grow their business, stay competitive, and deliver a modern traveller experience," Tofan added.

Open positions can be found at www.cloudbeds.com/en/careers/.