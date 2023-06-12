Hot terral wind and strong gusts forecast to blow into Malaga and onto the Costa del Sol this week

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

This week will start in Malaga with another change in the expected weather. This time the arrival of a new system will bring with it hot terral winds and strong gusts, instead of rain and storms, to the province.

This is what José Luis Escudero, Malaga meteorology expert and author of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning) has predicted. "Today, Monday, the terral wind will be the main feature in the usual areas of the province where it is experienced. The maximum temperatures will be between 29 and 34C, with the inland area of the Guadalhorce Valley being where the highest temperatures will be recorded. In other areas of the province temperatures of between 25 and 29 degrees are to be expected," Escudero said.

During today, an unstable weather situation will continue in large areas of the Spanish mainland. "In Galicia and the Cantabrian sea areas, cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms are expected, which may be locally heavy in mountainous areas. In the northern half of the country in the afternoon, the storms could be more intense and with hail in the Iberian system and the Pyrenees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also likely in the southern plateau and in the southeast. In the rest of the southern third of the country and the Balearic Islands, cloudy or partly cloudy skies are forecast.

Windy Tuesday

On Tuesday, the wind will take centre stage along the Costa del Sol and high mountain areas, Escudero has warned. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) plans to activate a yellow warning for coastal phenomena. Westerly and south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) are expected, with waves of up to 3 metres. "In areas where the westerly wind comes from land, maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 30C. In other areas of Malaga province, temperatures will be between 23 and 26 degrees. There is also a chance of the hot terral wind in Rincón de la Victoria," added Escudero.

The weather warning, which will be in force until 00.00 hours on Tuesday night, will affect Sol and Guadalhorce area, the coast of the Axarquia and Granada province as well as Poniente, Almeria city and Levante (all Almeria province) Almeriense in the Andalucía region. In the rest of the country, Aemet is forecasting showers and storms that may be locally strong in much of the north and northeast of the mainland, mainly in the Cantabrian area, Pyrenees, Iberian and northeastern coasts. Maximum temperatures will fall throughout most of the country, more marked in the interior, east and middle of the mainland.