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Malaga records third shooting in one week, with no reported injuries

The National Police are trying to locate the suspects who fired shots at a building in the Palma-Palmilla district

María José Díaz Alcalá and Irene Quirante

Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:14

Malaga city has recorded a third shooting in a single week, this time in the Palma-Palmilla district. The National Police are trying to locate the suspect or suspects who fired shots at the facade of a building on Calle Doctor Carrión Pérez in the early hours of Friday, 17 April.

The police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding this latest incident, which allegedly stems from a debt issue. As with the previous two shootings, the police have no reports concerning injured persosns.

The incident in the early hours of Friday morning occurred just hours after a shooting in the La Trinidad neighbourhood, where several people reported hearing gunshots on Calle Jaboneros on Thursday afternoon. According to sources, at least four or five people were involved in the incident.

The first shooting over the past seven days also happened in La Trinidad. It was around 4.50am on Sunday, 12 April, when the police received alerts concerning gunshots near Plaza Bravo. Upon arrival, they found 17 bullet casings.

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surinenglish Malaga records third shooting in one week, with no reported injuries

Malaga records third shooting in one week, with no reported injuries