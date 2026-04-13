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Malaga police investigate shooting with no suspects and no reported injuries in La Trinidad area

The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the facts

María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano

Monday, 13 April 2026, 15:31

The National Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Malaga's La Trinidad neighbourhood in the early hours of Sunday morning. So far, the police have only discovered several bullet casings and located no injured persons or suspects.

Locals alerted the security forces to gunshots at around 4.50am on 12 April. The noise was coming from around Plaza Bravo.

By the time the National Police and Local Police arrived, there was no trace of the alleged perpetrators. The forensic police inspected the area and found several bullet casings on Calle Carboneros and Avenida Barcelona.

Police sources have confirmed the opening of an investigation to clarify what happened and locate the suspects.

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surinenglish Malaga police investigate shooting with no suspects and no reported injuries in La Trinidad area

Malaga police investigate shooting with no suspects and no reported injuries in La Trinidad area