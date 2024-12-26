High-end property sector calls for new infrastructure in the Costa del Sol's 'golden triangle'

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 26 December 2024, 09:44

The DOM3 association of high quality housing entrepreneurs recently met with the mayors of the Costa del Sol's so-called 'golden triangle' (Estepona, Benahavís and Marbella) to take stock of the year 2024 and to discuss the needs of the sector for 2025. Among the main concerns was the need to promote important issues such as the development of new infrastructures, the sustainable growth of the Costa del Sol and the need to build affordable housing for people.

In this regard, the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, stressed the importance of public-private collaboration to address common challenges, such as water scarcity and affordable housing. "From Estepona we have committed to projects such as the creation of new desalination plants, which will not only cover our needs, but will also contribute to the sustainability of the Costa del Sol as a whole. It is essential that we work together to offer effective solutions to the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

Urban planning

For his part, mayor of Benahavís José Antonio Mena highlighted the role of planned urbanism in guaranteeing a development that respects the environment. "Benahavís has grown steadily, maintaining low densities and respecting the identity of the municipality. However, this growth requires a coordinated effort between the municipalities of the golden triangle to guarantee infrastructures and services that adapt to demand," he explained.

Finally, the deputy mayor of Marbella, Félix Romero, commented on the need to implement policies that balance the attraction of new investors with improving the quality of life of residents. "Marbella is in the process of revising its general plan for municipal planning (PGOM), a crucial step to ensure orderly urban development. However, we must pay special attention to affordable housing, an issue that directly affects the sustainability of our growth model," he said.

The event closed with an optimistic message from the three municipal representatives as well as the president of DOM3, Charly Simón, who agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to preserve and improve the quality of life in the golden triangle by focusing on the improvement of infrastructures and the need to develop affordable housing on the coast.