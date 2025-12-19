Heavy rain warning activated for tonight in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol by Spain's state weather agency

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 19 December 2025, 11:41 | Updated 11:49h. Share

Although the meteorological winter began on 1 December, the so-called astronomical winter will begin on Sunday, 21 December. For a change, it will arrive with conditions typical of this time of year, which is unusual for Malaga province and other southern territories.

After a stable and sunny Thursday, Friday morning launched another "period of instability, with the successive arrival of high altitude depressions that will gradually drop". According to Aemet meteorological centre, there will be precipitation and a drop in temperatures throughout Friday, until Saturday.

The trough at high altitude will cause a front to rapidly cross Andalucía. It will reach the province of Malaga around 9pm on Friday, for when Aemet has activated a yellow warning (low-risk level). The alert will last until midnight. In that three-hour interval, downpours are expected to leave up to 15mm in one hour.

The coast, Malaga city, Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquia district may experience storms and downpours this Friday night

Rainfall may also be accompanied by thunderstorms, most likely in the Costa del Sol, Malaga city, the Guadalhorce Valley and the coast of the Axarquia area, while they are less likely in the interior of the province.

Transition Saturday

Saturday will be another transitional day, with no precipitation expected, although temperatures will be generally low. The maximum in Malaga city will not exceed 16C (10C minimum). Minimum temperatures in the Antequera district will go from 10C during the day to 5C during the night.

A new trough will arrive on Sunday and generate potentially heavy downpours in the province. In addition, snow will fall at the highest altitudes in the eastern mountains. No weather warnings have been issued for the day so far. Temperatures will continue slightly dropping, from maximum 15C in Malaga city to 9-10C in the interior of the province.

Although it is still too early to say for sure, there is no high risk of rain on Christmas Eve on the Costa del Sol, but temperatures will remain quite low (15-17C). There could be some showers in the inland parts of Malaga province.